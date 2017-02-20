‘I am not an enemy of democracy — I am part of democracy!’: Muslim UK MP blisters Trump’s bigotry

Labour Party MP Naz Shah (Screen cap).

The United Kingdom’s House of Commons on Monday debated whether or not to invite President Donald Trump to the country for an official state visit, and one member of parliament gave a particularly fiery speech arguing against Trump’s invitation.

Labour Party MP Naz Shah delivered a stinging rebuke to Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric by noting that Muslims in the United Kingdom are not the threat to democracy that he has often made them out to be.

“I am not an enemy of Western democracy!” she exclaimed during her speech. “I am a part of Western democracy!”

Earlier in her speech, Shah noted that she went on public record last year inviting Trump to come to her home city of Bradford to meet with her constituents so he could see that they aren’t a threat.

“I wanted to take him out for a curry, I invited him for a curry!” she said. “I wanted him to see the contributions Muslims make to this country and my constituency. I wanted him to meet real Muslims, not the ones he has invented.”

However, Shah said that now that Trump is president, inviting him to her neighborhood would only “reinforce and condone” his actions — and thus reward his prejudiced attacks against Muslims.

Watch the whole video below.