‘I don’t know why I have to explain myself’: Fox irritates Conway with question about being ‘sidelined’

Eric W. Dolan

23 Feb 2017 at 09:52 ET                   
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway (Screenshot)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was asked on Fox and Friends Thursday morning about reports that she had been “sidelined” after a series of disastrous media interviews.

“I’m offered to go on TV often,” she replied. “I think a few things — first of all, I think the questions for me are different then for some other people here. I don’t know why I would have to explain myself, but OK I will.”

“I spent the last several days with four kids looking at schools and homes,” she continued. “And I actually think now that we are in the White House, I’ve said this for many months — before these silly specious articles with people ‘close to the White House’ and former campaign officials, whatever that means.”

CNN reported Wednesday that Conway was “sidelined from television appearances for a week for making statements that were at odds with the administration’s official stance.”

Conway told Fox that she knows people will try to throw “crocodiles” in her way. “But I do feel there is a different set of questions for me,” she added.

Watch video below:

About the Author
Eric W. Dolan has served as an editor for Raw Story since August 2010, and is based out of Sacramento, California. He grew up in the suburbs of Chicago and received a Bachelor of Science from Bradley University. Eric is also the publisher and editor of the psychology news website PsyPost. You can follow him on Twitter @ewdolan.
