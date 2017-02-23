If there’s a ‘Meryl Streep kind of moment’ at the Oscars, will President Trump be too busy to respond?
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In an awards season already rife with politically charged acceptance speeches, Sunday’s Oscars ceremony could offer the most prominent platform of all. And will President Donald Trump, the target of most critiques so far, be tuned in? That’s what Debra Saunders, White House correspondent for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, wanted to know at Wednesday’s briefing with…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion