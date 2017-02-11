‘I’m going to freak if you ask me stupid questions’: Melissa McCarthy returns to SNL as Sean Spicer

Melissa McCarthy on SNL -- NBC

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy once again blew the doors off on Saturday Night Live, portraying a somewhat less frantic White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, warning reporters not to make her freak out with “stupid question.”

Along the way, McCarthy once again mocked Spicer’s gum chewing habit while ridiculing his inability to often speak clearly when talking to the press.



Watch the video below via NBC: