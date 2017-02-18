Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Immigrants urged to trust police amid reports that National Guard will round them up

International Business Times

18 Feb 2017 at 09:30 ET                   
Honduran migrants deported from the United States walk on a tarmac of Toncontin Airport in Tegucigalpa (AFP)

A Colorado police department reached out to its local immigrant community shortly after the Associated Press released an 11-page document Friday claiming that the Trump administration planned to mobilize National Guard troops to round up undocumented immigrants. Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz tweeted early Friday that his department will not “investigate, enforce, or detain solely for…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Presidential historian predicts Trump’s term will last less than 200 days — the second shortest ever
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+