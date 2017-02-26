Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad sends flattering open letter to Trump
Tehran (dpa) – Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a personal letter to Donald Trump in which he praised the US president and wished him well in his tenure, local media reported Sunday. Trump has “the historic opportunity with new reforms to be a pioneer of new and great developments and thus make history,” the Dolate…
