Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Iranian ex-president Ahmadinejad sends flattering open letter to Trump

German Press Agency

26 Feb 2017 at 19:31 ET                   
Former Iranian Pres. Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (Shutterstock.com)

Tehran (dpa) – Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad wrote a personal letter to Donald Trump in which he praised the US president and wished him well in his tenure, local media reported Sunday. Trump has “the historic opportunity with new reforms to be a pioneer of new and great developments and thus make history,” the Dolate…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Renowned French historian detained for 10 hours by US customs officials
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+