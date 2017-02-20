Quantcast

Iraqi helpers will be exempt from travel ban; Mattis

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 10:52 ET                   
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis (Youtube)

Iraqis who aided the American military on the battlefield will be exempt in President Donald Trump’s revised immigration executive order, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Monday. Trump has vowed to issue a new executive order this week after his initial order banning travel from seven majority Muslim countries, including Iraq, was blocked by the courts. Mattis…

