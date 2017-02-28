Iron Age jewelry discovered in Britain
Two friends that were out “treasure hunting” have indeed struck gold. Several gold torcs from the Iron Age – including a bracelet and three necklaces – and believed to be around 2,500 years old, were recently discovered in Staffordshire, England. The pieces, all made from gold, were thought to be the oldest pieces found in Britain…
