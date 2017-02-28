Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Iron Age jewelry discovered in Britain

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 15:01 ET                   
Torque Iron Age (Screen Capture)

Two friends that were out “treasure hunting” have indeed struck gold. Several gold torcs from the Iron Age – including a bracelet and three necklaces – and believed to be around 2,500 years old, were recently discovered in Staffordshire, England. The pieces, all made from gold, were thought to be the oldest pieces found in Britain…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Miss. GOP lawmaker kills domestic violence divorce bill in case abusers have a ‘change of heart’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+