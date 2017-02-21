Quantcast

Is Jimmy Kimmel planning Trump jokes at Oscars?

Newsweek

21 Feb 2017 at 16:32 ET                   
Jimmy Kimmel (Photo: Screen capture)

U.S. President Donald Trump may want to avoid watching Sunday’s Academy Awards because host Jimmy Kimmel has a few zingers lined up. The comedian and talk show host told The Hollywood Reporter he hasn’t yet decided how much Trump material he will perform at the Oscars, but it depends on “some new crazy thing” that happens…

