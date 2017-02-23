Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Is Kellyanne Conway anti-feminist?

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 17:26 ET                   
Kellyanne Conway speaks to CNN (screen grab)

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Thursday she does not consider herself a feminist in the “classic sense” and criticized those who don’t think women in power are as powerful as men. “It’s difficult for me to call myself a feminist in the classic sense because it seems to be very anti-male and it certainly seems…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Have some courage’: Gabby Giffords nails Gohmert for blaming canceled town hall on her shooting
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+