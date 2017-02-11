Is National Security Adviser Mike Flynn a security risk?
National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, Security Risk
Question: How did Mike Flynn get a security clearance? A couple of weeks ago, I sued several federal agencies, including the FBI, CIA and Justice Department, to find out—not just about Flynn, the besieged White House National Security Adviser, but other top appointees in the Donald Trump administration who have dodgy foreign ties. RELATED: Shuffle of…
