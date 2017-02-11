Quantcast

Is National Security Adviser Mike Flynn a security risk?

Newsweek

11 Feb 2017 at 19:38 ET                   
Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn addresses the Republican National Convention (Screen cap).

National Security Adviser Mike Flynn, Security Risk

Question: How did Mike Flynn get a security clearance? A couple of weeks ago, I sued several federal agencies, including the FBI, CIA and Justice Department, to find out—not just about Flynn, the besieged White House National Security Adviser, but other top appointees in the Donald Trump administration who have dodgy foreign ties. RELATED: Shuffle of…

