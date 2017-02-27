‘It makes me so crazy!’: Watch Jon Stewart freak out over Trump’s treatment of the press

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart (Screengrab / CBS)

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart on Monday stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert to freak out over Donald Trump’s relationship with the press, calling the president’s treatment of the First Amendment, “upsetting.”

Colbert described Trump’s “hostile relationship with the media,” noting it “really hit a new low Friday” when White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer barred reporters from specific outlets from attending a press gaggle.

“BuzzFeed was excluded because Spicer didn’t like the answer he got for ‘Which Gilmore Girl Are You?’” Colbert joked.

The Late Show host then showed a clip of Trump musing that nobody appreciates the First Amendment like he does, adding, “If you love the First Amendment, set it free. If it comes back, don’t let it in the press briefing.”

“The root of all this conflict is that Donald Trump calls any story he doesn’t like, ‘fake news,’” Colbert pointed out, prompting Stewart to emerge from under the host’s desk to lament the president’s open disdain for the news media.

“I mean the whole thing, is just, it’s just—it makes me so crazy! It makes me crazy. It’s upsetting!” Stewart exclaimed.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs tonight at 11:35 p.m. EST. Check back later for the full segment and watch the clip below, via @colbertlateshow Twitter.