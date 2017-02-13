‘It’s actually called the SUPREME Court’: Jake Tapper mocks claim Trump’s power ‘will not be questioned’

Jake Tapper and Rep. Peter King (R-NY) / CNN

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday knocked senior White House advisor Stephen Miller’s authoritarian declaration that “the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned,” noting there is only one branch of government that bears the adjective “supreme.”

Tapper was discussing Miller’s controversial defense of Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration with Rep. Peter King (R-NY), insisting the administration would prefer to avoid any questioning ”by the legislative branch,” “by the judicial branch,” and certainly “by the media.”

“Does that kind of language bother you, sir?” Tapper asked King.

King said he “fully [supports] the entire intent of the executive order and thought the court decision was wrong,” but added, “going back to Marbury vs. Madison, the courts do have the final say, and I accept that.”

“We have to find a way to work through that—work with it,” King added. “If you have to change the executive order to get court approval, that’s fine. But I don’t think we should be questioning the supremacy of the courts in these areas.”

“It is actually called the Supreme Court, ultimately, is it not?” Tapper asked, smirking.

Watch the video below, via CNN: