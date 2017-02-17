‘It’s clear he thinks Sean Spicer doesn’t do the job’: MSNBC panel laughs at Trump doing his own press briefing

MSNBC panel (Photo: screen capture)

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews said that he’s tried to give President Donald Trump a chance but nothing positive has come out of the last 24 hours.

Sam Stein of the Huffington Post noted that it has become very clear that the president doesn’t think that Sean Spicer is doing as good a job as Trump himself could do.

“He watches the briefing and says, ‘This is how you should respond,'” remarked McKay Coppins, of The Atlantic.

Stein asked Matthews if he really thought Trump’s press conference wasn’t designed to show Spicer “this is how to defend me.”

The group also talked about the mental state of the president and the way in which he seemed to use the press conference Thursday as a therapy session. Matthews said that some of the worst criticisms of Trump for his management style are coming from Republicans themselves.

