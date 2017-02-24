Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to stop President from dropping Paris climate deal
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, had to talk President Donald Trump out of slamming an international agreement that seeks to reduce pollution and climate change, the Wall Street Journal exclusively reported Thursday. The couple convinced the president to avoid taking action against the deal approved by 195 countries in…
