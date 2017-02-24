Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Ivanka Trump’s net worth 2017

International Business Times

24 Feb 2017 at 12:36 ET                   
Ivanka Trump (Photo: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock)

Ivanka Trump is mostly widely known as an American businesswomen, former model and the daughter of President Donald Trump. Her graceful presence on the political campaign won over the hearts of many Americans, with some citing her visibility as being beneficial for her father’s then-bid for the White House. The 35-year-old socialite and now first daughter…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s a liar, you do admit that’: The View hosts confront Trump-boosting Breitbart editor
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+