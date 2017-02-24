Ivanka Trump’s net worth 2017
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Ivanka Trump is mostly widely known as an American businesswomen, former model and the daughter of President Donald Trump. Her graceful presence on the political campaign won over the hearts of many Americans, with some citing her visibility as being beneficial for her father’s then-bid for the White House. The 35-year-old socialite and now first daughter…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion