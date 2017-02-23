Quantcast

Jackie Evancho asks Trump to reconsider transgender rights

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 10:27 ET                   
Jackie Evancho (Youtube)

In January, Jackie Evancho performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, but now, the 16-year-old is singing a different tune. After the Trump administration announced the end of federal protection for transgender students, which required schools to allow the use of bathrooms of their gender identities, Evancho took to Twitter to speak out against it. The singer,…

