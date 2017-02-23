Jackie Evancho asks Trump to reconsider transgender rights
In January, Jackie Evancho performed at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, but now, the 16-year-old is singing a different tune. After the Trump administration announced the end of federal protection for transgender students, which required schools to allow the use of bathrooms of their gender identities, Evancho took to Twitter to speak out against it. The singer,…
