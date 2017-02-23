Jake Tapper: Trump officials need to stop blaming the media for reporting his mistake

CNN's Jake Tapper discusses the aftermath of the U.S. presidential election on Chelsea Handler's show (Screen cap).

CNN’s Jake Tapper had a hilarious suggestion for General John Kelly, President Donald Trump’s Secretary of Homeland Security.

Despite a day full of attacks on Tapper from Trump supporters and fake news sites claiming Tapper went on a racist tirade, Tapper seemed to be in good spirits for political quips.

In a press conference, Trump told reporters, “We’re getting really bad dudes out of this country, and at a rate that nobody has ever seen before. And they’re the bad ones. And it’s a military operation.”

Trump’s words seem to be in conflict with his own Secretary of Homeland Security, however.

“No, repeat, no use of military force in immigration operations,” Gen. Kelly told reporters. “I repeat, there will be no use of military forces in immigration. At least half of you tried to get that right because it continually comes up in the reporting.”

Reporter Sara Murray noted that this isn’t the only example of a Trump cabinet official contradicting their boss.

“Humm, maybe General Kelly should voice his frustration to someone other than the media on that issue,” Tapper quipped.

Watch the full discussion below:

