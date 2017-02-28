Jeff Sessions plans to crack the federal whip on the legal marijuana industry
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Despite the fact that more than half of voters across the U.S. are in support of recreational marijuana laws, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has no intentions to take it easy on states that are not enforcing federal laws. The former Alabama Senator said during a meeting at the Justice Department Monday that he would try to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion