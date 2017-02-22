Jesus statue beheaded again in Indianapolis
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A statue of Jesus Christ was beheaded for the second time in two weeks near the front doors of a church in Indianapolis, Indiana, over the weekend. The Rev. Brad Flaskamp of the Cottage Avenue Pentecostal Fellowship church said the head was knocked off the statue and was left nearby in the first incident but in…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion