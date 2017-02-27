Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Jimmy Kimmel’s best and most controversial Oscars 2017 monologue jokes

International Business Times

27 Feb 2017 at 08:33 ET                   
Jimmy Kimmel (Shutterstock)

Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel proved he was great choice for the 89th Academy Awards with a hilarious monologue that got a ton of laughs but also had its fare share of controversy. Although Kimmel said he wasn’t going to get too political, the late night TV host still managed to throw in a few digs at…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
White House will be ‘supportive’ of investigation into failed Yemen raid that killed Navy SEAL
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+