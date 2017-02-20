John Glenn: Portrait of a fine-tuned machine
February 20, 1962 was a good day for America. In just four hours and 52 minutes, John Glenn made the country a serious player in the space race and he became an instant hero when he orbited the earth—the first American to do so—three times aboard the Friendship 7. Newsweek’s March 5, 1962 cover story reported…
