John Oliver examines Trump’s ‘weird’ fondness for Russia: ‘He’s nicer to Putin than Meryl Streep’

John Oliver (HBO)

John Oliver examined President Donald Trump’s obvious “soft spot” for Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

The host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight” showed video clips of Trump praising Putin and arguing that it would be “good” to pursue better relations with Russia, which Oliver found odd.

“It’s a bit weird,” Oliver said. “You’ve been objectively nicer to Vladimir Putin than you have to Meryl Streep.”