John Oliver slams Trump’s trans order: If we want to protect women from predators, ‘ban the president’

In his Sunday evening “Last Week Tonight” episode, comedian John Oliver slammed President Donald Trump, calling him a hypocrite for his executive order against transgender students. The order would allow students to use their bathroom of their choice in schools. Obama’s order also allowed students to wear a tux to prom or a dress in yearbook photos if it is consistent with their gender identity.

Oliver played a clip of a Trump appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” from April 11, 2005, in which Trump brags about being able to walk into women’s dressing rooms during beauty pageants.

“I’ll go backstage before a show and everyone’s getting dressed and ready and everything else. And you know, no men are anywhere,” Trump told Stern. “And I’m allowed to go in because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it. You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?’ And you see these incredible-looking women. And so, I sort of get away with things like that.”

Some of those beauty pageant contestants were underage girls, and Buzzfeed interviewed four of them who said that Trump walked in on them during the 1997 Miss Teen USA pageant. At least one of the women was only 15 years old at the time.

“I remember putting on my dress really quick because I was like, ‘Oh my god, there’s a man in here,’” former Miss Teen Vermont Mariah Billado said. Trump reportedly told the girls, “Don’t worry, ladies, I’ve seen it all before.”

Oliver had a better idea for a new Trump executive order.

“Yeah, you do seem to sort of get away with it, which is exactly why if we really want to protect women from predators,” Oliver began. “Let’s stop wasting our time with pointless, vindictive bathroom laws and instead launch a military operation to ban the president himself from women’s rooms nationwide.”

