Judge trolls Trump lawyers over ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ comment while extending suspension of travel ban

Judge James Robart (Youtube)

The federal judge in Seattle who struck down President Donald Trump’s travel ban aimed at Muslims and refugees, got off a shot at both the president and his lawyers late Monday, reminding them that Trump had claimed he would “See you in court” after the 9th Circuit upheld his decision.

U.S. District Judge James Robart told attorneys in the legal squabble to continue to present their case, but expressed surprise that the Trump White House was requesting a delay.

According to a tweet by Reuters reporter Dan Levine, “At Seattle court hearing, Robart said he was ‘surprised’ DOJ asked for a delay, given @realDonaldTrump tweets after the 9th Circuit ruling.”

Robart, whom Trump referred to as a “so-called judge,” was making reference to Trump’s all-cap tweet telling the 9th Circuit, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” after they unanimously ruled against him on Feb. 9.

See the tweets below:

Breaking: Judge Robart says en banc review of Trump travel ban should NOT slow down proceedings in Seattle, orders both sides to continue — Dan Levine (@FedcourtJunkie) February 13, 2017