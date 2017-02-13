Quantcast

Judge trolls Trump lawyers over ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ comment while extending suspension of travel ban

Tom Boggioni

13 Feb 2017 at 20:00 ET                   
Judge James Robart (Youtube)

The federal judge in Seattle who struck down President Donald Trump’s travel ban aimed at Muslims and refugees, got off a shot at both the president and his lawyers late Monday, reminding them that Trump had claimed he would “See you in court” after the 9th Circuit upheld his decision.

U.S. District Judge James Robart told attorneys in the legal squabble to continue to present their case, but expressed surprise that the Trump White House was requesting a delay.

According to a tweet by Reuters reporter Dan Levine, “At Seattle court hearing, Robart said he was ‘surprised’ DOJ asked for a delay, given @realDonaldTrump tweets after the 9th Circuit ruling.”

Robart, whom Trump referred to as a “so-called judge,” was making reference to Trump’s all-cap tweet telling the 9th Circuit, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!” after they unanimously ruled against him on Feb. 9.

See the tweets below:

Tom Boggioni
