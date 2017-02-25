Quantcast

Julian Assange Dating Pamela Anderson?

International Business Times

25 Feb 2017 at 07:21 ET                   
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (AFP Photo/John Stillwell)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and Pamela Anderson recently spoke out about their close relationship amid rumors that the two have been dating. Speculation about the duo’s romantic affair made the rounds after reports claimed the former “Playboy” model visited Assange at least four times at London’s Ecuador embassy, where he has been living for four years.…

