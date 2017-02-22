Justin Trudeau says Canada won’t stop accepting illegal refugees
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Canada will continue to accept refugees crossing the borders illegally from the United States despite opposition from conservative lawmakers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. However, authorities in Canada will also ensure that proper security measures are in place to safeguard Canadians. “One of the reasons why Canada remains an open country is Canadians trust…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion