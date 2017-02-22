Quantcast

Justin Trudeau says Canada won’t stop accepting illegal refugees

International Business Times

22 Feb 2017 at 09:58 ET                   
Justin Trudeau (Al Jazeera)

Canada will continue to accept refugees crossing the borders illegally from the United States despite opposition from conservative lawmakers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday. However, authorities in Canada will also ensure that proper security measures are in place to safeguard Canadians. “One of the reasons why Canada remains an open country is Canadians trust…

