Kansas lawmaker Kris Kobach whines when CNN busts ‘voter fraud’ lies — so the Internet let him have it

Erin Corbett

13 Feb 2017 at 17:30 ET                   
Kate Bolduan speaks to Kris Kobach (CNN/screen grab)

On Monday, CNN host Kate Bolduan questioned Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach about President Donald Trump and his administration’s assertions of widespread voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Over the weekend White House policy director Stephen Miller defended Trump’s claim in an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos, telling Stephanopoulos, “Go to New Hampshire. Talk to anybody who’s worked in politics there for a long time. Everybody’s aware of the problem in New Hampshire.”

Bolduan called out Kobach for defending the assertions on Monday, arguing, “You have nine cases. Six guilty pleas, one dismissed, two pending. That’s as of January 25th. Nine cases does not rampant widespread voter fraud make.”

Kobach responded after the interview with a tweet, commenting on the chyron CNN used during the interview, which read, “Trump aide repeats false claims of voter fraud.” Kobach wrote as a caption, “This image shows proof of bias. They run text below my picture claiming my statements are false. So much for letting the viewer decide.”

CNN’s Brian Stelter shot back in a tweet of his own that read, “FWIW, that banner is about Stephen Miller, the ‘Trump aide’ who repeated ‘false claims of voter fraud’ on Sunday.”

Others took to Twitter at Kobach’s expense.

