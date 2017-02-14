Kayleigh McEnany trashes Sally Yates: Why would Trump have trusted an ‘Obama holdout’ on Flynn?

Kayleigh McEnany (CNN / Screengrab)

CNN conservative commentator Kayleigh McEnany knows exactly who to blame for the constantly-evolving reports about former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn’s contact with the Russian government prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration: former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Trump fired Yates last month after she refused to defend his executive order on immigration and the U.S. refugee program. As it turns out, a mere four days before he fired the acting AG, Yates had warned the Trump administration that Flynn misled officials about the content of his phone call with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. and could potentially have left himself open to blackmail by the Russian government.

McEnany on Tuesday argued that Trump was right not to trust the former attorney general.

“It’s important to consider what President Donald Trump went through when he received this information from Sally Yates on Jan. 26 about Michael Flynn, right?” the CNN conservative commentator began. “Sally Yates, a politicized attorney general—an attorney general who would not even defend his executive order while working for the president of the United States—comes in with an intel officer and gives him this information.”

“Why trust a holdover from the Obama Administration over your own National Security Advisor?” McEnany asked, insisting the president was “trying to take care of this internally”

She went on to argue that “what we should be very concerned about” are the leaks coming from the administration.

“Why are we not outraged that the United States intelligence community is leaking selective information to the press,” she asked, insisting the information coming from sources are “disproportionately aimed at Donald Trump [the President of the United States], for political reasons.”

