Keith Olbermann: It’s time for Michael Flynn to be fired and arrested for conspiring with the Russians

ESPN host Keith Olbermann on March 30, 2015. [YouTube]

Keith Olbermann cut right to the chase Monday afternoon calling for the “immediate arrest” of Michael Flynn for violations of the Logan Act that forbids unauthorized citizens from negotiating with foreign governments.

President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser is under fire for speaking with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in late December, reportedly about the imminent imposition of sanctions against the country by then-President Barack Obama.

In a bombshell report earlier on Monday, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, accused Flynn of contacting the Russians and hiding his unofficial discussions with Russia by using encryption technology.

According to Olbermann, there is more than enough evidence to fire Flynn and bring him up on charges.

“I call for the immediate investigation over his relationship with the Russian government is limited to activities covered by the Logan Act,” Olbermann explained. “Or, if he is acting as an agent of the Russian government or, as in the past, acting as a paid employee of companies affiliated with the Russian government.”

Olbermann then laid out his case with a timeline of suspicious activities by Flynn who has President Trump’s ear when it come to international security matters.

