Keith Olbermann lists all the reasons Trump ‘must go’: His next enemy ‘could be you’

Keith Olbermann (Facebook)

In a new Resistance segment, Keith Olbermann started with the words, “He must go.” He then proceeded to list off the reasons — without once naming President Donald Trump by name — that ‘he’ must go. The reasons included that he does not believe in democracy, and that he believes “Republican congressman are only obligated to represent Republican constituents.”

“He must go because not only do his actions simplify the task of known terrorist organizations, but in many cases his actions also qualify as a form of emotional terrorism,” Olbermann said. “He must go because he burns with seeming hatred towards people of color.”

“He must go because he has chosen to make his job not about serving the people of this nation, but about hearing applause and about being re-elected.”

“He must go because he called the media the ‘enemy of the people’ … and he must go because his next ‘enemy of the people’ could be you.”

