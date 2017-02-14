Kellyanne Conway tweets ‘Love you back’ to white nationalist — and then quickly deletes it

Kellyanne Conway (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump’s White House adviser, Kellyanne Conway, retweeted a Valentine’s Day note from a white supremacist on Tuesday. The user, whose name is “Lib Hypocrisy” with a frog meme — now recognized by the Anti-Defamation League as a hate symbol of the alt-right white supremacist movement — wrote, “Your strength & resiliency in face of vile hatred, bigotry, & sexism of the unhinged Left is a daily inspiration! Love you!”

Conway retweeted the user, writing “Love you back. Happy Day to the Hapless Haters.” Her tweet has since been removed.

The Twitter user’s Twitter account bio says, “Hate Anti-American Liberals, Marxists, & Commies” and includes the hashtags #WhiteIdentity, #Nationalist, and #SteveBannon.

BuzzFeed reporter Mike Hayes first pointed out Conway’s retweet, calling her out directly.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Conway for comment on the matter. She claimed, “I don’t know who had access to my account. Let me see who tweeted that. That’s terrible.” Conway added that she “obviously” hadn’t heard of Lib Hypocrisy, noting “I denounce whoever it is” that allegedly tweeted from her account.

Conway has been at the center of a series of White House media controversies in the just 25 days since the Trump administration took office, including her “alternative facts,” the “bowling green massacre,” and her public endorsement of Ivanka Trump‘s brand.