Kentucky deputy sheriff suspended for gloating over ‘Muslim holler monkey’ who got ‘evicted’

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods

A deputy sheriff in Kentucky has been suspended after he posted a Facebook message that gloated about a “Muslim holler monkey” getting “evicted” at around the same time as President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Local news station WSAZ reports that a Boyd County deputy sheriff came under fire last month for posting a message on his personal Facebook page that read, “That Muslim holler monkey has been evicted… now he and his shemale need to get gone!”

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods announced this week that the deputy had been suspended for 24 days without pay for writing the post, which his office claims is “the maximum disciplinary action allowed by policy.”

It is not clear whether the deputy intended for the post to be about former President Barack Obama leaving the White House. The post was written in late January, however, and it did use slurs commonly used against both former President Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

WATCH WSAZ’s report on the incident below.