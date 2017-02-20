Kim Dotcom can be extradited to US, New Zealand High Court rules
Wellington (dpa) – German-born internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom and three of his colleagues can be extradited to the United States, the New Zealand High Court said in a ruling released on Monday. The US has been seeking Dotcom’s extradition on 13 counts including conspiracy to commit racketeering, copyright infringement, money laundering and wire fraud since 2012…
