KKK Imperial Wizard Frank Ancona found dead at 51 from a gunshot wound to the head
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Frank Ancona, the leader of a Missouri Ku Klux Klan (KKK) group, was found dead Saturday on a river bank in a rural part of the state, officials said Sunday. The 51-year-old, who was the imperial wizard of the Traditionalist Knights of KKK, had been shot in the head. Ancona’s body was found near the Big…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion