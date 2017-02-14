Quantcast

Kremlin says Flynn resignation an internal matter for the US

Reuters

14 Feb 2017 at 05:32 ET                   
Image: Vladimir Putin speaks to 60 Minutes (screen capture)

The resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is an internal matter for the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“We’ve said everything we want to say,” Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Flynn resigned late on Monday after revelations he had discussed U.S. sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

Peskov has previously said that Flynn and the ambassador did not discuss lifting sanctions in their conversations. He declined to elaborate on those earlier comments when asked on Tuesday.

The United States imposed sanctions on Russia over its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and the activities of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine. The Kremlin denies supplying weapons and troops to the separatists.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

