Kurt Cobain quotes on his 50th birthday
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died at the age of 27 when he shot himself in the head. The singer struggled with heroin addiction and depression. Cobain, who was born on Feb. 20, 1967, would have marked his 50th birthday Monday. It’s been 23 years since Cobain’s death, but several conspiracy theories about his suicide continue to…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion