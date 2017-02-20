Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Kurt Cobain quotes on his 50th birthday

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 11:08 ET                   
Kurt Cobain, lead singer of Nirvana, performing at the Nakano Sun Plaza in Tokyo. (AFP)

Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain died at the age of 27 when he shot himself in the head. The singer struggled with heroin addiction and depression. Cobain, who was born on Feb. 20, 1967, would have marked his 50th birthday Monday. It’s been 23 years since Cobain’s death, but several conspiracy theories about his suicide continue to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Has everyone lost their minds?’: Jake Tapper slams CPAC for inviting Milo Yiannopoulos to speak
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+