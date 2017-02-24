Larry Solov, Mercer family revealed as Breitbart owners
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
In what may be a first, Breitbart chief executive Larry Solov stated that he owns at least part of the conservative-leaning news website to Senate committee in order to secure press credentials Friday, Politico and BuzzFeed reported. Solov, who has penned posts for a site that many have labeled as a white nationalist outlet among other…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion