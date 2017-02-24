Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Larry Solov, Mercer family revealed as Breitbart owners

International Business Times

24 Feb 2017 at 18:23 ET                   
Larry Solov (Youtube)

In what may be a first, Breitbart chief executive Larry Solov stated that he owns at least part of the conservative-leaning news website to Senate committee in order to secure press credentials Friday, Politico and BuzzFeed reported. Solov, who has penned posts for a site that many have labeled as a white nationalist outlet among other…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘In Trump’s America, flag wave you’: Protestors take credit for Russian flags at CPAC
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+