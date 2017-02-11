Quantcast

‘Let America Vote’ to fight voter suppression

International Business Times

11 Feb 2017 at 13:34 ET                   
Jason Kander

Political pundits painted Democrat Jason Kander as a sort of wunderkind last fall. The 35-year-old Missouri secretary of state and former captain in the National Guard was taking on Republican and Washington veteran Roy Blunt in the Senate race of a heavily-red state. The pundits said he could pull off a challenging win. But he didn’t.…

