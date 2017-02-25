Quantcast

LIVE COVERAGE: At least 12 seriously hurt when truck plows into crowd watching New Orleans parade

David Ferguson

25 Feb 2017 at 21:20 ET                   
People in the wake of a vehicle colliding with a parade crowd in New Orleans (Screen capture)

First responders rushed to the site of New Orleans’ Endymion Parade after a vehicle plowed into a crowd of parade-watchers. At least 12 people are believed to be hurt.

WVUE’s Rob Krieger has been live-streaming reporting from the scene via Facebook Live.

The collision took place at the intersection of Orleans Ave. and Carrollton.

Information is still sketchy, but onlookers say that the driver of the vehicle appeared to be intoxicated or disoriented.

More on this story as it develops.

Watch live coverage via WVUE’s Rob Krieger, embedded below:

Video from the scene via WDSU:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
