Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Macedonia is infamous for fake news. This woman is trying to combat it with real journalism.

GlobalPost

25 Feb 2017 at 08:33 ET                   
Saska Cvetkovska (Youtube)

The tiny Balkan state of Macedonia, with a population just a quarter the size of New York City’s, received an outsized spotlight in Western media last fall. A BuzzFeed news investigation revealed that teenagers in the town of Veles, Macedonia were making a small fortune creating pro-Donald Trump fake news stories. The teens were happy to…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘We will not tolerate chaos and ineptitude’:Watch Jodie Foster shred Trump at LA rally
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+