Maher slams Trump’s CPAC speech: ‘This guy sees more invisible people than the kid from The Sixth Sense!’

Bill Maher (Photo: Screen capture)

In Friday night’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher brought up the fact that President Donald Trump seconded President Barack Obama’s executive order allowing children to use whatever bathrooms match their gender identity.

“Trump believes that men shouldn’t be able to pee in the same room as women peeing unless you’re paying for it,” Maher joked, recalling the Russian dossier with scandalous rumors.

He brought up Caitlyn Jenner’s recent video wagging her finger at Trump “from one Republican to another.” Maher said that the one thing that seems far too outside the norm to him is a transgender Republican.

“Trump’s storm troopers are pulling 16-year-old Mexican kids out of classrooms to send them back to Mexico and that’s OK, but mess with my right to pee?” Maher asked to Jenner.

Maher talked about Trump’s speech at CPAC today and the bizarre facts he invented. His favorite was Trump’s comment that there were people outside waiting to get in for six blocks. Photos showed a different story.

“This guy sees more invisible people than the kid from the ‘Sixth Sense!'” Maher joked.

He brought up the strange comment at Trump’s rally about Sweden, saying that it was a lot like visiting grandma in “the home.” Somehow, grandma keeps getting people on her soap operas mixed up with family members.

The scariest thing for Maher at CPAC was “President Steve Bannon.” During the discussion, Bannon put all of his cards on the table, revealing that Trump’s cabinet was chosen for a reason to deconstruct government.

“You can’t impeach a guy who wants to wreck everything?” Maher asked. “What if you tried that at Quizno’s? I intend to spit in the sandwich, steal all the money from the register and burn the place down. What do you think?”

Watch the full video below: