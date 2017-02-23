Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Majority of Americans find Trump dishonest

International Business Times

23 Feb 2017 at 10:22 ET                   
Donald Trump (Fox News/screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s first few weeks in office have been off to a rocky start, to say the least: the 45th president of the United States suffered from the lowest incoming approval rating of any president in modern history, saw major blowbacks for several of his executive orders, including a halt on his travel restrictions for…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Kellyanne Conway at CPAC: Feminists protesting Trump ‘just have a problem with women in power’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+