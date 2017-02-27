Quantcast

Man who drove a truck through a Mardi Gras parade charged

International Business Times

27 Feb 2017 at 17:49 ET                   
Neilson Rizzuto (Mugshot)

A young man suspected of driving his car through a crowd, injuring more than two dozen people, in New Orleans during a Mardi Gras parade allegedly was drunk at the time. Neilson Rizzuto, 25, was accused of driving through the crowd Saturday night in Endymion, resulting in 28 injuries, CNN reported Monday. Rizzuto’s blood alcohol was…

