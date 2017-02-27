Man who drove a truck through a Mardi Gras parade charged
A young man suspected of driving his car through a crowd, injuring more than two dozen people, in New Orleans during a Mardi Gras parade allegedly was drunk at the time. Neilson Rizzuto, 25, was accused of driving through the crowd Saturday night in Endymion, resulting in 28 injuries, CNN reported Monday. Rizzuto’s blood alcohol was…
