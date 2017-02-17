Mark Cuban wears No. 46 jersey to basketball game ‘likely in response to Trump’

Mark Cuban wearing 46 jersey (Photo: Screen capture)

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump tweeted that billionaire Hillary Clinton supporter Mark Cuban was a big supporter of his during the 2016 election.

“I know Mark Cuban well,” Trump tweeted. “He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!”

Cuban responded to Trump’s tweet by showing a note Trump sent him asking “what happened” after “nasty” comments Cuban made about Trump on CNN.

How soon they forget …. pic.twitter.com/VXcfnjj4qX — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017

According to ESPN, Cuban was seen playing in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, wearing a jersey with 46 on it.

A source told ESPN that the jersey was “likely in response to Trump.”

Cuban said that he was trying to get number 23 but it wasn’t available.”This is two times 23,” he said.

When asked recently about whether he would run for president, Cuban told Business Insider, “We’ll see.”