Mars is more similar to Earth than the Moon
The similarities between Earth and Mars have generally been considered few and far between. The Red Planet, laden with dust and rock, has long been thought to have a relatively simple, barren landscape, similar to our moon. New research, however, showed that its landscape is far more complex than that, and, in fact, far more similar…
