Mass deportations will hurt these industries the most
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article originally appeared on The Motley Fool. In response to an executive order issued in January by President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has laid out an implementation plan that could result in the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. The memo, sent by DHS Secretary John Kelly, details how various federal agencies…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion