Mattis issues ultimatum to NATO over defense spending
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
US Defence Secretary James Mattis has delivered an ultimatum to NATO – threatening to reduce support for the organisation if members do not honour their military spending commitments. During a closed session at NATO headquarters in Brussels with the alliance’s 27 other members, Mattis aired his concerns, saying that for years the US has called on…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion