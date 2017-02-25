Quantcast

Medical marijuana could be legal in even more states soon

International Business Times

25 Feb 2017 at 13:54 ET                   
Holding marijuana buds (AFP Photo/Yuri Cortez)

Twenty-eight states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana for patients, and that list could be growing a lot longer very soon. Several states were considering adopting medical marijuana programs of their own for patients to benefit from, including Indiana, where the House passed a bill Tuesday that would allow epileptic patients to be…

