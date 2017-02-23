Meet Melania Trump’s sister — Ines Knauss
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
First lady Melania Trump’s journey to the White House has not been without controversy, but through the way she has had the support of her big sister. As President Donald Trump’s wife stayed back in New York even after he was sworn in, Ines Knauss could be an important figure in the first lady’s life, reports…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion